Last utility truck made in Wisconsin city hits auction block

That is to give area residents first crack at buying a piece of city history.

“The goal is to maybe limit the exposure a little bit more so potentially it ends up in the hands of somebody local who has some local connection to GM, maybe somebody who wants to feature it at local car shows or keep it as kind of a part of local history,” Darr said.

Travis Kelsey, shop crew leader at the city’s service center, said it was pure happenstance that the city bought what was the last GMC dump truck to come off the Janesville Assembly lines.

The truck was just five years into service and had just a few hundred hours of working time under its belt when it shifted roles from snowplow operations to city blacktop work.

For that, it was beloved by the city’s blacktop crews. It was the nicest truck they had ever gotten.

Kelsey said it was known among many city workers that the big GMC was the last of its breed. He said there was mixed sentiment among some city crews if it was right to assign asphalt duty to a truck of some historic distinction.