Late Hank Aaron may replace KKK leader’s name on school

ATLANTA (AP) — Late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is among several names being considered to replace a Ku Klux Klan leader's name on an Atlanta high school.

An Atlanta school board committee narrowed a list of recommended name changes for Forrest Hill Academy on Wednesday and included two tributes to the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves right fielder.

The names are: Hank Aaron Center of Learning and Growth, Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy, Barbara Whitaker Center for Excellence and Hammond Park Academy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Aaron died last week at the age of 86. “ Hammerin’ Hank ” set a wide array of career hitting records during his 23-year span, ultimately breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record while enduring racist threats.

“If I was white, all America would be proud of me,” Aaron said almost a year before he passed Ruth. “But I am Black.”