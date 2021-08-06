Law officer shot, wounded in Oconto Falls; suspect arrested

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a law enforcement officer was shot Friday in the northeastern Wisconsin town of Oconto Falls.

Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said a suspect was in custody and the officer was taken to a hospital in nearby Green Bay. He said the shooting happened about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities released no other details.

