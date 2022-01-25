 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Lawmakers approve contracts for troopers, building trades

Wisconsin lawmakers have signed off on new contracts for state troopers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers

  • Updated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers sign off Tuesday on new contracts for state troopers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers.

The deals for workers other than the state troopers cover the previous and current fiscal years. They call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals calling for the same raises for their tradespeople.

The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.

Their contract provides a 2% across-the-board wage increase in each of the two years, with lump sump payments equal to a 2% increase for hours worked dating back to Jan. 5, 2020. Each step along the troopers’ pay progression scale would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6, 2021.

The Senate passed all the contracts with no debate early Tuesday afternoon. The Assembly passed them with no debate Tuesday evening.

The contracts go next to Gov. Tony Evers, who is expected to sign them into law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

