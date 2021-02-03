Lawsuit says Foxconn cost governments hundreds of millions

Foxconn said in a statement that it does not comment on lawsuits.

"Foxconn continues to fulfill its financial obligations under the local development agreement and is proud to be the largest taxpayer in the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County,” the company said.

Wisconsin landed plans for Foxconn’s first American factory after then-Gov. Scott Walker offered more than $3 billion in tax incentives, but the company's plans were later scaled back. The original plan was for Foxconn to build a Gen 10. 5 LCD facility, capable of building large screens, but the project was scaled back to a Gen. 6 facility. That size factory makes smaller screens for smartphones, tablets and televisions.

In the original agreement, the state agreed to provide up to $2.85 billion of tax incentives if Foxconn met certain hiring and capital investment thresholds. The state has yet to award the company tax credits for those purposes. But local governments have spent millions of taxpayer dollars on infrastructure upgrades.

Foxconn and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. have been negotiating a new contract for which Foxconn is willing to agree to fewer tax credits “in exchange for flexibility.”

