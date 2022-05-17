 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Lawsuit seeks $2.4M damages from Wisconsin fake GOP electors

The Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin's electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 are being sued by plaintiffs who allege they engaged in a conspiracy after Joe Biden won the battleground state

Republican Electors Wisconsin Lawsuit

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis on Dec. 13, 2016. Two Wisconsin Democratic electors and a voter on Tuesday, May 17, 2021, sued Republicans who attempted to cast electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 despite Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state.

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Wisconsin Democratic electors and a voter on Tuesday sued Republicans who attempted to cast electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 despite Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state.

Their lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court alleges a conspiracy by Trump and his allies to overturn his loss in the presidential race, calling it “as legally baseless as it was repugnant to democracy.” It seeks up to $2.4 million in damages as well as disqualifying the Republicans from ever serving as electors again.

The plaintiffs say it's the first such lawsuit in the seven swing states where GOP electors falsely declared Trump the winner and cast their votes for him in December 2020.

“It’s essential to have accountability and to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Jeffrey Mandell, an attorney for the plaintiffs. “We have heard in the more than a year since the fraudulent electors met the excuse that what they did was not wrong, it was totally fine. We want a court to make clear that is not true.”

Republican electors named in the lawsuit who have spoken publicly about what they did have long argued that they weren’t trying to change the Wisconsin result. Instead, they said, they were trying to preserve all their legal options in case a court ruled in favor of Trump.

A Trump campaign official, Stephen Miller, said on Fox News in December 2020 that the GOP slate of electors sent their results to Congress to "ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open.”

The lawsuit names 10 Republican electors and two attorneys who the lawsuit said aided their efforts. The attorneys are Boston-area lawyer Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis, who was Trump’s attorney in Wisconsin. The lawsuit cites a memo Chesebro sent to Troupis in November 2020 detailing the elector plan.

In that memo, Chesebro wrote that “It may seem odd that the electors pledged to Trump and (Vice President Mike) Pence might meet and cast their votes” but a fair reading of federal law "suggests that this is a reasonable course of action.”

Chesebro, when reached by phone and told of the lawsuit, said “Thank you for letting me know. I will check into that.” He then hung up. Troupis did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Kelly Ruh, one of the 10 electors, said she was not aware of the lawsuit and had no immediate comment. Other defendants contacted did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, working from an analysis by the state's Department of Justice that generally accepted that argument, earlier concluded that the Republicans did not break any election laws. But the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is also looking into the actions of GOP electors, and has sent subpoenas to at least 20 people who were part of the Republican effort in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The U.S. Department of Justice also is investigating.

Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes. That outcome has withstood recounts Trump ordered in the state’s two largest counties, multiple state and federal lawsuits, an independent audit and a review by a conservative law firm. An investigation by The Associated Press of potential voter fraud cases in the battleground states where Trump challenged the results found far too few to affect the outcome of the race.

The lawsuit asks that the Republican electors and the attorneys be fined $2,000 each and pay up to $200,000 each in punitive damages. The lawsuit calls for punitive damages to go to plaintiffs. Mel Barnes, an attorney for Law Forward, said the goal is deterrence, not profit.

“No one joined this lawsuit for the personal gain,” she said.

Electors in the seven states signed certificates falsely stating that Trump, not Biden, had won their states. They mailed those certificates to the National Archives and Congress, where they were ignored. However, several of Trump’s Republican allies in the House and Senate used them to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the joint session of Congress.

On two of the certificates, from New Mexico and Pennsylvania, the Republican electors added a caveat saying the certificate was submitted in case they were later recognized as duly elected, qualified electors. That would only have been possible if Trump had won any of the several dozen legal challenges he filed in the weeks after the election. Instead, he lost them all.

Wisconsin Republicans gathered on Dec. 14, 2020, in the state Capitol in Madison. The state’s 10 Democratic electors, which included lawsuit plaintiffs Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold, were meeting in the building at the same time. The third plaintiff, Bonnie Joseph, is identified simply as a voter “who objects to Defendants' unlawful interference” in the Electoral College.

The lawsuit argues the Republicans made unlawful use of public resources when they met at the Capitol.

The Democratic electors who brought the lawsuit are represented by the liberal Law Forward law firm and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at the Georgetown University Law Center. It was Law Forward that earlier brought the complaint that was rejected by the state elections commission.

The groups said they had no immediate plans to file similar lawsuits in the other swing states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died. The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday came a day after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series. Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee

Two people are dead in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee. Sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 about 2 a.m. Wednesday and collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man. Authorities say both drivers were alone in their vehicles and were pronounced dead a short time later. The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours. The investigation into the crash and their deaths is ongoing.

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were all children. The sheriff’s office and fire department have not released their names or ages. Officials say the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived. Arnold says firefighters tried to get inside, but were driven back by the intense heat, smoke and fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze from outside. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Pritzker signs effort to pursue smash-and-grab criminals

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure into law making it easier to pursue those who engage in the rapidly growing crime of organized retail theft. Large-scale smash-and-grab crime exploded to the top of the legislative priority list with high-profile cases in Chicago, various California locales and Minneapolis. Gangs enter stores and in a coordinated fashion, break display cases, sweep up merchandise and run. Stolen goods are often sold to finance guns, human trafficking and more. The law creates a separate crime called organized retail crime which carries felony penalties. It eliminates a roadblock to prosecution by allowing one prosecutor to files charges on all parts of the crime even if some elements occurred elsewhere. 

Blank laments not building diversity, won't miss bureaucracy

Outgoing University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says she regrets that campus diversity hasn't increased. Blank is set to leave her post on May 27 to become president of Northwestern University. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Blank gave her final news conference on Wednesday. She said she will leave with “unfinished” items on her agenda, including increasing diversity and improving students' sense of belonging. A campus climate survey this year found about 75% of students feel as if they belong but students of color, disabled students and LGBTQ individuals didn't respond as positively. Blank also complained that state lawmakers over-regulate the university and constrain administrators.

Father, two young children have died in Barron house fire

Authorities say two young children and their father have died in a house fire in Barron County. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller said three people were still inside the burning house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Barron police identified them as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee. Authorities say the body of their 44-year-old father, Donald Albee, was later located in the house. The father’s girlfriend, who owned the home, was able get out of the house. Forty-nine-year-old Delores Dahlberg  and was treated at the scene for injuries. 

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

Police say arson investigators are probing a fire inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, where someone had spray-painted a message outside. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.  It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe than you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building. The lobbying group's president, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat” given that it happened just a few days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked that suggested the court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Former hospital executive sentenced to 3 1/2 years for fraud

A federal judge has sentenced a former Janesville hospital executive to 3 1/2 years in prison for a multi-million dollar kickback scheme. Fifty-seven-year-old Barbara Bortner, of Milton, earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion. Investigators say that while Bortner was vice president of marketing at Mercyhealth in Janesville, she and co-defendant Ryan Weckerly devised a scheme in which Weckerly submitted inflated invoices to Bortner for his marketing work on behalf of Mercyhealth. They say that once Bortner approved the invoices, Weckerly was paid by Mercyhealth and he then provided money to Bortner in cash or checks which totaled more than $3 million. And Bortner agreed to use Weckerly’s marketing company as the primary agency for Mercyhealth. 

Judge finds lame-duck settlement language unconstitutional

A judge has decided that provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that gives the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to approve or reject the attorney general's settlement proposals are unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers passed requirements during a lame-duck session in 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to seek approval from the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee before settling cases. Kaul filed a lawsuit in November 2020 arguing the law violates the separation of powers doctrine as applied to environmental and consumer protection cases and cases involving the executive branch. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford ruled Thursday in Kaul's favor. 

