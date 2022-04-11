 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Legalizing medical marijuana gets first public hearing

A Republican-authored bill to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin will be getting its first public hearing next week, achieving one goal of backers even though the measure will not pass this year

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-authored bill to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin will be getting its first public hearing next week, achieving one goal of backers and the latest sign of progress for those who want to loosen the state's laws.

The bill won't become law this year because Legislature has adjourned and won't be back until 2023. But the April 20 Senate committee hearing on the medical marijuana bill will give supporters their highest profile chance to make the case for loosening Wisconsin's marijuana laws.

Thirty-seven states have legalized medical marijuana and 18 have fully legalized it, including Illinois and Michigan. Wisconsin’s other two neighbors, Iowa and Minnesota, allow medical marijuana.

“I want to encourage every Wisconsinite who has an interest in this to come engage in the process, share your perspective, and learn about the bill,” said the measure's sponsor, Republican Sen. Mary Felzkowski, of Tomahawk, in a statement Monday announcing the hearing.

People are also reading…

“Whether you think the bill goes too far, or not far enough, what’s important is that we all come together to have an open, honest and respectful discussion about moving this idea forward,” she said.

Felzkowski also chairs the Senate committee on insurance, licensing and forestry that will be holding the hearing. The Legislature's largest hearing room was reserved for the hearing.

Democratic Sen. Melissa Agard, the chief proponent for full legalization, said holding a hearing on the bill after the Legislature had adjourned was “a cynical political ploy that gives people false hope about the prospects of this legislation."

Agard said she was encouraged that people will have a chance to testify, but she was disappointed it didn't happen while the Legislature was in session.

“Sadly, Republicans are all talk and no action when it comes to legalization efforts in Wisconsin," she said.

This session in Wisconsin there were bills from Democrats and Republicans that would legalize medical marijuana, from Democrats that would also legalize it for recreational use, and a bipartisan measure that would decriminalize the possession of marijuana.

All of those measures died when the Republican-controlled Legislature adjourned its session in February.

But the hearing next week will bring new attention to the issue and perhaps provide momentum for next session. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has voiced support for medical marijuana, while Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has said legalization is a federal issue.

Felzkowski introduced the same medical marijuana bill last session but it died without a hearing.

She has said the proposal was written in a limited way — it doesn’t allow for smoking medical marijuana, for example — in order to gain support from Republican lawmakers. The Democratic medical marijuana bill would have allowed for smoking it.

“Medicine is never one-size-fits-all, and it’s time for Wisconsin to have the conversation on adding this additional option which may help patients find the relief they need,” Felzkowski said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Officials: Middleton doctor died in a fall during a hike

Authorities say the missing Middleton surgeon found dead in northern Wisconsin over the weekend fell from an embankment while hiking alone. The body of Dr. Kelsey Musgrove was found Sunday partially buried in a steep clay bank on the edge of a river at Potato River Falls in Iron County. Officials say it appears Musgrove ventured off the hiking path and an embankment collapsed beneath her. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a statement that an autopsy shows the 30-year-old doctor died of traumatic injuries she suffered in her fall down the bank. Musgrove’s last contact with people was on March 26. She was reported missing March 30.

Officials: 2 bodies found following suspicious house fire

Sheriff’s officials say a criminal investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were found following a house fire in Marathon County. Firefighters were called to a home near Rozellville, between Auburndale and Stratford, early Wednesday and found the single-family home engulfed in flames. According to the authorities, firefighters found evidence suspicious in nature and could not locate the homeowner. The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the state Division of Criminal Investigation, state fire marshal and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office. The victims have not been identified.

2 people seriously injured after house explosion in Niagara

Authorities say two people were injured in a home explosion Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County. WLUC-TV reports that the blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday and was heard by people several miles away. A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence when the explosion happened. They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion, but the case remains under investigation. Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion. The case remains under investigation.

Faulty chemical mix causes evacuation at Fond du Lac plant

A Fond du Lac plant and some neighbors have been evacuated after a faulty chemical mixture at the business caused a yellow fog to dissipate from the building. About 90 to 100 employees were evacuated from the Milk Specialties plant Thursday. The exact concentration and type of gas is not known, but fire officials believe it includes chlorine. Neighbors were also part of the mandatory evacuation. The  Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team is on the scene. According to the company’s website, Milk Specialties makes nutritional products for people and animals using milk byproducts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover unusual 'pterosaur cemetery' in Chile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News