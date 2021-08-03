Legislative committee: UW System virus moves need our OK

Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said in a statement that government mandates and lockdowns “have failed miserably in dealing with this virus.”

“The path forward in addressing Covid-19 is not through excessive government mandates, but in the restoration of Americans being able to make voluntary informed decisions based on their individual health circumstances," Nass said.

The committee’s four Democratic members all voted against the measure. They said the move is contrary to public health recommendations.

“Legislative Republicans sat idly by for nearly a year, refusing to lift a finger to help stop the spread of COVID or address the economic devastation it caused,” Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said in a statement. “Now, they’re doing something even worse — abusing their positions to ensure that the virus spreads faster, by discouraging vaccination and masking and taking legally dubious steps to stop reasonable mitigation practices.”

UW-Madison currently plans to require weekly testing for unvaccinated students living on campus this fall. Officials also are discussing whether to extend the testing requirement to include all unvaccinated students and employees. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Monday a decision may come later this month.