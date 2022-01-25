 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Legislators to vote on new contract for state troopers

Wisconsin legislators are set to vote on a new two-year contract for Wisconsin's state troopers

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators were poised to vote Tuesday on a new two-year contract for state troopers.

The contract provides a 2% across-the-board wage increase in each of the two years, with lump sump payments equal to a 2% increase for hours worked dating back to Jan. 5, 2020. Each step along the troopers’ pay progression scale would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6, 2021.

The Assembly and Senate both were scheduled to vote on the deal Tuesday. Approval would send to Gov. Tony Evers for his signature. Evers' administration negotiated the deal with the troopers union, making it all but certain he'll approve it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden caught on mic muttering insult about Fox reporter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News