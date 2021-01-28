 Skip to main content
Legislature's campaign committees spent record $12.1 million
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature's four campaign committees spent a record $12.1 million in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.

The analysis from government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found the spending easily eclipsed the previous record of $8.4 million set in 2018.

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee led the way, spending a little more than $5 million. The Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee spent $3.1 million.

The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate spent $2.3 million. The State Senate Democratic Committee spent $1.6 million.

Republicans retained control of both houses in November's elections.

