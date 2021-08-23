Library worker: Candidate was irate over gay books display

“His voice was loud, he was aggressive, he had his finger jabbing into (the book) constantly,” Trautsch said. She described the situation as “very uncomfortable, threatening.”

Van Orden repeatedly demanded to know who set up the display so he could “teach them a lesson,” she said. She had set up the display but was too afraid of him to tell him, she said.

“He was full on shouting at this point and he kept aggressively shoving the books around,” she said.

Van Orden ended up checking out every book from the display except one a library patron was already reading, she said. She went home and told her parents that she didn't feel safe at work anymore.

“I was terrified that he would be outside, that there were be a collection of people outside waiting for me, waiting for anyone else,” she said. “We were terrified.”

Trautsch said she was afraid that Van Orden wouldn't return the books or would return them damaged, but they came back within a week unscathed.

In response to an interview request from the Tribune, Van Orden issued a statement in which he said he supports equal rights for all Americans, including members of the LGBTQ community.