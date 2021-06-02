Local elections new front in Wisconsin redistricting battle

Supporters testified that there won’t be time to enact new local district boundary lines before candidate filing deadlines in December and January for the spring 2022 election.

But opponents, including those who want an independent group to be in charge of redistricting at the state level, said they don't want the current maps drawn by Republicans in 2011 to remain in effect any longer than they have to.

Matt Rothschild, director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said the bill would force local governments to accept “gerrymandering that comes from on high” because local boundaries would have to conform with how legislative districts are drawn, rather than the other way around.

That creates a real problem for local election officials who may be forced by the Legislature to divide up small local wards into different legislative districts in confusing ways that increase the chances of voters being given the wrong ballot, said Scott McDonell, Dane County clerk and lobbyist for the Wisconsin County Clerks Association.

The Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association opposes the bill because of the different timelines for when new maps would take effect for county and aldermanic districts.

Groups representing towns, villages, municipalities and counties all support the bill.