Louisiana to have 1st delta-dominated site in estuary system

There's a small delta in Alaska's 372,000-acre (150,500-hectare) Kachemak Bay reserve and Alabama's Weeks Bay reserve is within the extensive Mississippi River delta region, she said Friday.

But “the dominance of that system in Louisiana is unlike any other,” she said.

Estuaries are brackish bodies of water usually found where rivers meet the sea. The research reserve system is currently is made up of 29 estuaries in 23 states and Puerto Rico. It includes Great Lakes coastlines as well as those along the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Kachemak Bay is the largest and Old Woman Creek in Ohio, at 573 acres (230 hectares), the smallest.

Twenty-one are participating in a study of what climate-driven water level increases are doing to marshes, Gore said.