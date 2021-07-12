Lt. Gov. Barnes receives college diploma 12 years later

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is preparing to enter next year’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, quietly received his diploma from Alabama A&M University in May 2020, 12 years after he attended classes there.

Barnes came under criticism two years ago for saying that he had a degree even though he had not yet fulfilled all the requirements to receive one.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the Barnes campaign provided a copy of his year-old diploma.

Barnes received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications Media specializing in Performance. The diploma was dated May 1, 2020, and included signatures from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama A&M President Andrew Hugine, Jr.

Barnes attended Alabama A&M from the fall of 2003 to the spring of 2008.