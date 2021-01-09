Madison Black officers group looks to foster relationships

Growing up between the western Chicago suburbs of Oak Park and Forest Park, which has a significant Black population, Crowder said there was a culture of not calling the police.

He said he saw officers taking an overly aggressive approach with residents, making assumptions about them, harassing or questioning him and his friends without good reason.

At the same time, segregation was no longer the rule, and he had friends from school from all racial backgrounds, “and so to be treated in a way that felt disrespectful and felt as though I was ‘other’ in some cases seemed confusing as to what had I done, why was this the case,” he said.

As he got older, he realized he could use his experiences to help be the change he sought to see in law enforcement more generally.

Madison is unusual among larger Wisconsin police departments in that it already has a comparatively large number of Black officers — 47, according to the department’s 2019 annual report. That’s about 9.5% of the department’s officers in a city where about 7% of the population is Black.

Robbins said it’s not just about matching the city’s population breakdown with that of the department’s.