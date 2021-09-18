Madison establishment keeps dogs, owners in good spirits

There is no charge for those without a dog to enter, but it’s $8 per day for up to two dogs. The Boneyard also offers a 10-pack for $70, and a yearly pass is $230. And with hours that extend until 10 p.m., the lighted two-acre parcel means owners don’t have to rush from work to catch the last few minutes of daylight at other dog parks.

“It’s an innovative idea,” said Bill Malkasian, who made his first trip to the park last week and has plans to buy a yearly pass. “It’s not often we get wine at a dog park.”

The business, which opened Sept. 1, is the creation of Jeff Kuhl, a longtime realtor for First Weber, and Steve Ritzer, who owns his own construction business. Kuhl had been thinking about the project for about 10 years and had traveled to Texas to study similar businesses.

Meanwhile Ritzer, who has a mastiff and boxer, visited similar venues in Louisville and Atlanta. In June 2020, the pair purchased two acres of land, most of it covered in weeds, along Starkweather Creek.

The redevelopment project includes a 60-foot-by-40-foot Cleary building with indoor seating for 68, bathrooms, a bar and two overhead doors that can be opened during warmer months. The building is also home to two dog-washing stations that can be used without an extra charge. Towels and soap are provided at no additional cost.