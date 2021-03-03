 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison hospitals ease visitor limitations Monday
0 comments
AP

Madison hospitals ease visitor limitations Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison’s three main hospitals are easing limitations on visitors.

Citing “a promising decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally,” UnityPoint Health—Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health said Wednesday one visitor for each adult patient will be allowed at its hospitals and clinics beginning Monday. Two visitors will be allowed for each pediatric patient.

The hospitals said in a statement that those with confirmed COVID-19 cases, or those experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus should not visit. Mask are still required in all health care settings.

At SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, visitors won't be allowed for coronavirus patients, except for beginning-of-life or end-of-life cases. Visitors are still banned from the cafeteria.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News