Madison man charged in crash that killed three teens

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man suspected of speeding and driving drunk before a crash that killed three high school seniors earlier this month is facing numerous criminal charges in Dane County, including reckless homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, Eric Mehring, 30, told a sheriff's deputy investigating the Oct. 2 crash in the town of Middleton that it happened because of “too much speed and more drinks that I should have had to drive.”

Killed in the crash were Madison West senior Simon Bilessi and Middleton High seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday on eight felony charges, including three counts of homicide by drunken driving and three counts of second-degree reckless homicide.

The complaint states a preliminary breath test found Mehring’s blood alcohol concentration to be just over 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin. Mehring also told investigators he was going 75 mph before the crash, a speed he attributed to “overconfidence,” according to the complaint.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Elise Schaffer told the State Journal that Mehring remains hospitalized for injuries he sustained in the crash. No court appearance has been scheduled. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Chevy Cruz struck by Mehring’s Jaguar ended up in a cornfield where it ignited. Autopsies of all three teens determined they died from blunt force trauma due to the crash impact.

