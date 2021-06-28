Madison man dies after apparent drowning in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A 24-year-old Madison man has died after authorities say he apparently drowned in a Door County lake.
The Door County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to a call of a person in distress in Clark Lake, in the town of Sevastopol, at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the man was found in the water nearly 40 minutes later and was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
His name has not been released.
