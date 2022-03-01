Madison man who killed sister committed for 40 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man who fatally shot his sister on Christmas Eve in 2019 has been committed to the state Department of Health Services for 40 years.

Joseph Green earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional homicide in the death of his sister, Shelia Green. He was also found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect as part of a plea agreement.

Green told a judge in Dane County Circuit Court Monday he didn't know what he was doing when he shot his sister.

“My sister had those qualities that people like,” Green told Judge Julie Genovese. “That’s why we got along the way we did. I didn’t want her dead. That’s not what I was doing there. But I was drugged. She drugged me again.”

Genovese ordered the 40-year commitment because it “appears to me Mr. Green has no insight” into his illness or the need for medication to treat it. Without that, she said, he will remain dangerous, the State Journal reported.

Under state law, Green can petition the court every six months for release from a mental health institution and into community supervision, but it must be shown that he is not a danger to himself or others.

In one of the letters sent to the judge, the writer described Sheila Green as someone who cared deeply about her friends and family, going out of her way to lend support to them and celebrate special occasions with them.

