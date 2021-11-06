Madison student charged in attack that prompted protests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison high school student has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl at a homecoming party, an attack that prompted student protests across Madison and the resignation of the principal at East High School.

The 17-year-old was charged Friday with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation in the Oct. 10 incident. According to the complaint, the victim, who does not attend East High School, was at a friend’s homecoming after-party when the suspect allegedly locked her in a bedroom and sexually assaulted her after he and some friends crashed the party.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. He was released on bond Friday.

In the days following the assault, East students staged two walkouts in support of the victim and called for the resignation of East Principal Sean Leavy over his handling of the school’s response. Students at the district’s three other main high schools also held protests. Leavy stepped down as principal Oct. 27 and took another job with the district.

East High said Thursday it would work to meet many of the students' demands, including an initiative for sexual violence awareness, defining clear protocols for reporting sexual assault, and refining a system to connect survivors with helpful resources.

