Major makeover: Nursing home renovated into homeless shelter

In 2020, the Salvation Army provided 57,875 shelter nights to families, a dramatic increase from 2019, when it provided 27,192 nights of shelter, he said.

“The city began exploring the purchase of the former nursing home at the start of the pandemic and considered it as a site for medical respite but decided not to move forward with that plan,” Rhodes said. “As we discussed strategies to support the community in response to COVID-19, the opportunity to purchase the building and move families out of the hotel system presented itself, and the city agreed that it was a good strategy.”

When the city bought the building it also acquired all the equipment and furnishings left there, Rhodes said. The city decided what could stay for use by the Salvation Army and held an auction to remove medical equipment and furnishings typically used in senior living facilities, she said.

The building hadn’t been used for a few years, so another major project was getting all of the systems working again, Rhodes said. “It was a huge team effort,” she said. “Literally, 100 city staff folks came together to make this happen.”