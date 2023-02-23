MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A section of a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall parking ramp collapsed Thursday.
Television outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing showing a section of the three-story ramp at Bayshore Mall in Glendale had collapsed, taking out about two dozen parking spaces. The footage showed a mound of snow at the bottom of a gaping hole in the concrete ramp. Dozens of firefighters milled about, with someone climbing the mound of snow.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Messages left with North Shore Fire and Rescue, the agency that handles firefighting and rescues in Glendale, the city’s mayor and city administrator and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office weren’t immediately returned.