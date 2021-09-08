Man accused in Milwaukee shooting added to most wanted list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of killing two people and wounding three others at a holiday picnic in Milwaukee more than 15 years ago has been added to the FBI's list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities say Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his estranged wife at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic in South Shore Park and demanded to see his daughter. When his wife refused and told him to leave, Juarez-Corro pulled out a handgun and shot five people. Hundreds of people were in the park at the time, the FBI said.

Juarez-Corro has since been on the run.

The most wanted designation carries a $100,000 reward for information leading directly to the arrest of Juarez-Corro. Agents said he has ties to Wisconsin and California and is believed to be in Mexico. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Juarez-Corro is the 525th addition to the most wanted list, which was started in 1950, the FBI said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

