Man accused of killing toddler in Madison faces 18 counts

Abortion has catapulted to the front of Wisconsin’s midterm races for governor and U.S. Senate in the wake of news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Democrats looked to capitalize on anger over the potential that abortions could soon be illegal in the state, while Republicans were joyful at the possibility that the nearly 50-year-old ruling could be overturned. Abortion rights were already expected to be a major dividing line issue in races for governor and U.S. Senate in Wisconsin. But both Republicans and Democrats say overturning Roe brings new urgency to the races.