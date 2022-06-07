Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

Wisconsin's attorney general says a man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan targeting people connected to the judicial system. During a news conference, Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim or the suspect, but said the shooting Friday morning in New Lisbon appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.” Kaul says investigators don’t believe any one else is at risk any longer, but that an investigation involving the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing.