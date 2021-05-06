Man accused of sex crimes pleads not guilty to 84 charges

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of sex crimes ranging from assault to possession of child pornography pleaded not guilty Thursday to 84 charges.

Shane Stanger, 46, of Burlington, faces 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault with an unconscious person, 66 counts relating to images or videos that rise to the level of a sex crime, six counts of child pornography and two counts of intimidating a witness.

Investigators said Stanger videotaped his attacks against his victims, including five who were under 18 years old. One of the alleged victims was a 10-year-old girl.

He’s also accused of recording women and children showering or naked. Some of those videos were taken from inside an employee bathroom at a restaurant where he once worked, prosecutors said.

Public defender Alexander Kostal did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

