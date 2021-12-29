 Skip to main content
Man accused of shooting crossbow at police

Wisconsin Dells police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a crossbow at officers as they tried to resolve a stand-off

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Dells police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a crossbow at an officer as they tried to resolve a stand-off.

WMTV-TV reported that the man barricaded himself in a bedroom with a woman around midnight Wednesday and threatened to shoot the woman.

Police said they tried to negotiate with him for hours but discussions broke down around 5:30 a.m. and SWAT teams entered the home to rescue the woman. The man fired the crossbow at one of the team members, according to police.

The teams subdued him using non-lethal measures and brought the woman out safely.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WMTV-TV.

