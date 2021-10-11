Man accused of shooting Madison police officer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Fitchburg man was arrested after he allegedly shot a Madison police officer on the city's popular pedestrian mall.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported the 19-year-old man shot the officer early Sunday on State Street, a pedestrian mall that links the state Capitol building with the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

State Department of Justice investigators said police were trying to arrest the man when he ran, fired a round and hit the officer in the arm and the leg. It wasn't clear if the officer was shot twice or whether he was hit once in the arm and the bullet ricocheted into his leg. He's expected to survive.

The alleged shooter was arrested and had a handgun, investigators said. He has open felony cases in Dane County for armed burglary and bail jumping as well as open misdemeanor cases of criminal property damage and being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.

