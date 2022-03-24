 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man accused of shooting Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty

The man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective who tried to intervene in an armed robbery has pleaded not guilty to charges against him and was bound over for trial

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective who tried to intervene in an armed robbery pleaded not guilty to charges against him and was bound over for trial Thursday.

Keasean Ellis-Brown, 19, is charged with five felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Two other teens are also charged in the case.

The shooting happened on Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Investigators said the off-duty detective, since identified as Andrew Wilkiewicz, tried to stop a robbery, was shot four times and survived.

Police said the chain of events began when Ellis-Brown tried and failed to steal a vehicle with three children inside. Ellis-Brown began to leave the scene, but then followed the female driver into the Shake Shack and attempted to rob her, according to the complaint.

The off-duty officer intervened and struggled with the suspect, who fired multiple rounds at the detective and then fled in a vehicle. The detective, while bleeding from four gunshot wounds to his abdomen, groin and back, recited the license plate number of the vehicle.

People are also reading…

Acting on a tip, Milwaukee police arrested Ellis-Brown on March 15 following a standoff in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Thousands protest and demand action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News