Man accused of video taping in athletic clubs' locker rooms

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is accused of secretly video taping hundreds of people inside locker rooms at Wisconsin Athletic Club locations.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Peng Dong who is charged in Milwaukee County with 15 felonies involving clubs in Wauwatosa and Glendale. He also faces a felony charge in Waukesha County involving the Wisconsin Athletic Club in Brookfield.

Prosecutors say some of the recordings date back to 2019. Police were called to the Brookfield club in late in December when someone found a camera inside Dong's coffee cup, court document said. Dong told investigators he was setting up the camera to catch the person who was stealing his belongings.

A complaint said police looked through his hard drives and one officer counted more than 500 victims, including some minors.

“I’m pretty shocked at the moment,” said Peri Oliveros told WITI-TV. “It makes me a little hesitant to go into the locker rooms and specifically like change and everything and have my personal belongings in there, and know that that was happening.”

The Wisconsin Athletic Club sent members a statement.

"It is clearly stated in our clubs that the use of video is prohibited in our locker rooms and is subject to state and local law. We are saddened that this took place and have a zero-tolerance policy for these actions and misconduct.”

Dong failed to show up for his February court date in Waukesha County. The charges in Milwaukee County were filed Wednesday.

The attorney representing Dong in Waukesha County did not immediately return a message for comment.

