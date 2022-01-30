Man accused of wounding Milwaukee officer faces 8 charges

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee police officer is facing eight felony charges, according to a criminal complaint filed before a court hearing on Sunday.

Jetrin Rodthong, 22, is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting Thursday of 26-year-old officer Herbert Davis III. Davis was released from a local hospital Friday.

It was the second shooting of a law enforcement officer in two days in Milwaukee and the third in two weeks.

Davis was called to the city’s Menomonee Valley neighborhood about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to check on a person in a vehicle who was sick or injured. Rodthong was initially found slumped over in a vehicle and then attempted to flee, police said.

Davis and Rodthong exchanged gunfire, police said, and both were struck. Afterward, Rodthong stole Davis' squad car and fled.

Rodthong crashed into another vehicle, ran away and was later captured by police. He and the person in the vehicle he crashed into were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rodthong is also charged with armed carjacking, three counts of bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run and possession of methamphetamine.

A court commissioner on Sunday set bail at $1 million cash bond, along with electronic home monitoring with other conditions. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 9.

Rodthong's public defender, Mary Garvin Guimont, did not immediately respond Sunday to an email request for comment.

