Man awaiting 2nd trial for homicide accused in assault
AP

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man awaiting a second trial for a 2017 killing in Janesville is accused of knocking a 57-year-old man unconscious at the Rock County Jail Sunday night.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Julian Collazo, 24, was arrested on charges of battery by prisoner and substantial battery. He allegedly struck a Beloit man in the face and hit him two more times while he was on the ground, the Janesville Gazette reported.

Collazo has been in custody since shortly after the December 2017 killing of 43-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck. Authorities say Collazo stabbed Scaccia-Lubeck in her Janesville home.

Collazo has pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. His first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

