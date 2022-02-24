Man charged in firefighter's death found dead in Florida

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Racine firefighter has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida, according to law enforcement officials.

Christopher Lalor, 51, was found fatally shot in his Racine home Sunday, but investigators say he likely died on Friday. A man described as a longtime friend, 51-year-old Peter Lui, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in Lalor's death.

No motive is known for Lalor's slaying, officials said.

Racine police say they were contacted Wednesday by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida who found the body of a man matching Lui's description who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials say Lui's remains have since been positively identified.

Police don't know when Lui arrived in Florida or exactly when he died.

Court documents indicate Lui and Lalor had been friends and previously had been roommates, The Journal Times reported.

The criminal complaint said that Lalor’s mother, who found her son’s body, “did not know a reason someone would kill” him.

Neighbors told police that Lalor had mentioned he was planning to meet his friend “Pete” at a pub on Friday.

Upon searching Lui’s apartment, police reported “it was clear that Lui had left in a hurry, taking many of his belongings with him. A suitcase was out and partially packed. In the apartment, there were numerous guns and significant amounts of ammunition."

