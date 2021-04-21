Man charged with killing 3 in Wisconsin tavern shooting

Vinson insisted for hours to detectives that he wasn't at the tavern before acknowledging he had been in a fight there and that he had been armed, according to the complaint. He said he blacked out “and (expletive) went down.” Detectives retrieved Vinson's wallet from the spot where he jumped from the patio.

During Vison's initial court appearance Wednesday, public defender Kristyne Watson argued for lowering his $4 million cash bond, saying there were questions about whether he was the shooter and whether the shooting was in self-defense.

“There certainly seems to be no dispute there was an assault on Mr. Vinson in the bar,” Watson said.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating declined to lower the bond, citing the seriousness of the charges.

“Nothing short of a tragedy is laid out here,” Keating said of the complaint. “This appears (to be) yet another example of senseless gun violence, which destroys lives, sadly.”

Vinson spoke only when asked a series of routine questions by the judge about the process, responding “Yes sir,” “That’s correct,” and “Most definitely.”