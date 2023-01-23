 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail

A Milwaukee man accused of killing two people and wounding three others when he allegedly opened fire at a Memorial Day picnic in 2006 has been found dead in his jail cell

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI's top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell in the Milwaukee County Jail around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Authorities said he was in a single occupant cell and there were no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating. State law prohibits police agencies from investigating themselves in such incidents to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

Prosecutors have alleged Juarez-Corro was in divorce proceedings with his wife when he showed up uninvited at the picnic in a Milwaukee park along the Lake Michigan shoreline to confront her. After being told he couldn't see his 3-year-old daughter, he opened fire. His wife was hit twice but survived.

People are also reading…

He was placed on the FBI's top 10 most wanted list in 2021. He was finally captured in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico, in February 2002 thanks to a tip and extradited to Milwaukee this past September.

He faced two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree homicide. He had been held on $1.5 million bail since October.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Assembly puts bail amendment on April ballot

Wisconsin Assembly puts bail amendment on April ballot

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly gave a final, bipartisan push Thursday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail. The measure will now go before voters to be ratified in the statewide April 4 election. Its passage in the Assembly by a 74-23 vote marks the culmination of a push by Republican lawmakers to speed the amendment before voters. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is unable to veto a constitutional amendment. Democratic lawmakers said they were concerned about the scope of the amendment, which lawmakers plan to clarify before April.

Wisconsin police: Body believed to be that of missing woman

Police say a woman's body found Wednesday in western Wisconsin is believed to be that of a woman who went missing after relatives last saw her in late December. Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels says the body was found Wednesday morning in a rural area in the Township of La Grange as a search was being conducted for 50-year-old Felicia J. Wanna. Revels says authorities believe the body is that of Wanna, but the death investigation is ongoing. The Ho-Chunk Police Department said in a release posted Jan. 5 on Facebook that Wanna last had contact with family on Dec. 29 and she “has a history of mental health concerns."

Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers' abortion ask

Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers' abortion ask

Republican Wisconsin lawmakers have rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. The advisory referendum from Republicans seeks to ask April voters' views on work-search requirements for receiving welfare. Democrats argued Tuesday that the Legislature should focus on abortion, citing data from polls that show a majority of the state's residents support legal abortion. The Senate also gave its final approval to a constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail.

Man gets life without parole in UW-Madison student's slaying

Man gets life without parole in UW-Madison student's slaying

A judge has sentenced a man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 to life in prison without any chance of parole. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor sentenced 56-year-old David Kahl on Friday. Kaul pleaded guilty in October in the strangulation and stabbing death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman. Kahl told the judge Friday that he didn't want a chance at parole. He told Taylor that he felt horrible about killing Zimmerman. Taylor said his regret is coming too late. Kahl obstructed the investigation into Zimmerman's death for years before he was finally charged in 2020.

Minnesota House backs abortion rights after HHS chief visits

Minnesota House backs abortion rights after HHS chief visits

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has visited Minnesota to affirm the Biden administration’s commitment to abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Becerra went to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul Wednesday. Then he appeared with Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders at a news conference before the Minnesota House passed a fast-tracked bill to codify abortion rights into state statues by a vote of 69-65. The Senate could pass the bill as soon as next week. Becerra says it's time for the rest of the country to follow Minnesota's lead.

Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector

Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector

A Wisconsin judge has dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed Tuesday by a Dane County circuit judge. The judge ruled that the commission itself, not Spindell, is the legal authority that must maintain the records in question and therefore would be the target of any lawsuit seeking them.

4 people indicted in fatal shooting of US postal worker

Four people have been indicted in the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross. Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee announced Thursday that 38-year-old Lakisha Ducksworth was indicted on charges of lying to investigators. Three other people had already been charged in the case: 36-year-old Kevin McCaa and 26-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. were indicted on murder and gun charges, and 34-year-old Shanelle McCoy was also indicted on charges of lying to investigators. Prosecutors say McCaa also was charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and Ducksworth also was charged with possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. Cross was fatally shot while delivering mail on Dec. 9. It's not clear whether Charles Ducksworth Jr. and Lakisha Ducksworth are related.

Wisconsin voting groups criticize GOP minority turnout email

Wisconsin voting groups criticize GOP minority turnout email

Comments by a Republican state election commissioner applauding GOP strategies for helping depress Black and Hispanic turnout in Wisconsin’s largest city came as little surprise to groups seeking to organize minority voters there. They've been alleging that laws passed by a Republican-dominated legislature and previous Republican governors were thinly veiled attempts to silence voters in Democrat-heavy Milwaukee, where Black and Hispanic residents account for a majority of the population. They say the comments that came to light earlier this week by Wisconsin Elections Commission member Robert Spindell validated those concerns. The head of one Milwaukee-based immigrants rights group called the comments racist.

Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field

A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman. WISN-TV reports the turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground. NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it is working to determine “the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site."

Texas man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Fola Alabi pleaded guilty in Rhode Island last week to conspiracy and money laundering. According to prosecutors, someone often posing as a general stationed overseas befriended women online, then gradually gained their trust by feigning romantic or personal interest before asking for money. The victims were from Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, California, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas, Idaho and South Dakota.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lionel Messi's face drawn in cornfield in Argentina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News