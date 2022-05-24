 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man convicted of killing couple, leaving bodies at arboretum

A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband, who were the parents of his girlfriend, and leaving their bodies at the school’s arboretum

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband, who were the parents of his girlfriend, and leaving their bodies at the school's arboretum.

Jurors in Dane County on Monday convicted 20-year-old Khari Sanford of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the March 2020 shooting deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre.

Testimony during the trial and the criminal complaint pointed to friction among the couple, their daughter Miriam Carre and Sanford over coronavirus restrictions Potter wanted them to follow in their home in the early days of the pandemic, as well as Sanford’s feelings that his girlfriend’s parents didn’t respect him.

“They were living in fear of COVID,” Dane County Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff told jurors during closing arguments. “They should have been living in fear of Khari Sanford.”

People are also reading…

Sanford’s public defender, Crystal Vera, rejected that characterization and said there was no evidence that anyone perceived Sanford as dangerous, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

“Would parents let their daughter live with someone dangerous?” she asked.

Sanford was accused of kidnapping the couple at gunpoint from their Madison home, where he had recently been living, and taking them to the UW Arboretum, where he shot both of them in the head.

Ali’jah Larrue, Sanford's friend who was with him when the couple was killed, pleaded guilty to felony murder last year.

He testified that he did not know Sanford planned to kill Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, and that he feared for his own safety when Sanford kidnapped the two.

Miriam Carre has not been charged in the case and has testified she knew nothing of Sanford’s plans.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours before convicting Sanford. He showed no reaction to the verdicts, which carry mandatory life sentences. A judge will decide whether Sanford will ever be eligible for extended supervision.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Wednesday that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She's the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

A judge has sentenced a white Milwaukee man to a decade in prison for throwing acid in a Latino man's face in a 2019 racist attack. A jury convicted Clifton Blackwell last month of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as a hate crime. Blackwell was waiting for a bus when he told Mahud Villalaz that his truck was parked illegally in the bus stop zone. The men got into an argument and Blackwell threw sulfuric acid into the face of Villalaz after asking the Latino man, who is a U.S. citizen, why he invaded his country. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jean Marie Kies sentenced Blackwell on Wednesday to 10 years in prison and five years on extended supervision.

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died. The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday came a day after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series. Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

6 injured in explosion and fire at Wisconsin pier factory

6 injured in explosion and fire at Wisconsin pier factory

Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, when an explosion and fire rocked a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin with a blast that shook a nearby elementary school. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon hours after the blast, but the thick black smoke that had been visible for miles earlier could no longer be seen. Eagle is about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Two of the six injured were taken to a hospital; the others were treated at the scene.

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul commissioned for service

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul has been activated for service in the U.S. Navy. A weekend commissioning ceremony was held in Duluth for the Freedom class-littoral combat ship. It measures nearly 400 feet and can travel at speeds greater than 40 knots, the equivalent of about 46 mph. According to officials, the ship is designed to have significant maneuverability and will utilize a state-of-the-art system that combines diesel and gas turbines with steerable water jet propulsion The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul now heads to its home base at the naval station in Mayport, Florida to await orders.

Republican fake elector running to lead election commission

One of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin is running to become chairman of the state elections commission where he currently serves as a member. Bob Spindell has been an outspoken member of the bipartisan commission and supporter of the investigation into the 2020 election being led by a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. Spindell said Monday he is the most qualified to help the image of the commission as chair. Under state law, the next chair must be a Republican. The commission scheduled a Wednesday vote.

Wisconsin man sentenced in $2.4 million investment scheme

A Wisconsin man convicted in a $2.4 million investment scheme involving more than 20 victims has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Jeremy Arrington, of Middleton, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of wire fraud. Authorities say several of the investors lost their retirement savings to Arrington. The 44-year-old Arrington was the chief financial officer for Wisconsin Home Buyers Network, a real estate business. Investigators say he ran a Ponzi scheme by promising investors returns ranging from 12% to 36% with little or no risk. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig sentenced Arrington Thursday to 33 months in prison.

Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk

A mother was charged Monday in the death of her 6-year-old son whose body was found in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb last week. Twenty-eight-year-old Julissa Thaler, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of Eli Hart. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Family members said that the boy’s father, Tory Hart, of Chetek, Wisconsin, was trying to win custody of his child at the time. Police say they found the boy's body after Thaler was pulled over in Mound on Friday. According to a criminal complaint, the child was shot up to nine times.

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is trying to stay out of the bitter political fight over her hire. Mnookin addressed Wisconsin reporters for the first time via Zoom from her office at UCLA's law school on Tuesday. Asked repeatedly for her reaction to Republican critics painting her as a liberal and GOP threats to restrict UW's funding if she remains chancellor, she said only that she's willing to talk to anyone. Regents announced they had hired Mnookin to succeed Rebecca Blank on Monday. Republicans immediately attacked her for donating to Democratic candidates and for supporting critical race theory and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. One Republican senator threatened to freeze UW tuition and state aid if she remains chancellor.

Woman accused in dismemberment slaying competent for trial

A judge in Brown County has ruled a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is competent to stand trial. The decision means Taylor Schabusiness understands the legal proceedings and can assist in her defense. The 24-year-old Green Bay woman was twice examined for her competency. After an initial determination that Schabusiness was competent, the defense asked for a second opinion, which the law allows. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Shad Thyrion was found dismembered Feb. 22 at a Green Bay home. No trial date has been set.

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Game-changer’ cancer killing drug begins clinical trial in human patients

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News