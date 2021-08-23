Man dies after saving 2 children in Lake Michigan in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after saving two children who were in distress in the waters of Lake Michigan in Racine.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Kenosha News that the 40-year-old Missouri man was a hero.

The sheriff said the man entered the water to save the children, who were related to him, around 3 p.m. Sunday. The children got out thanks to his efforts, but he could not.

Emergency responders found the man at about 4 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. His name was not immediately released.

It happened near a pier where swimming is considered especially dangerous, particularly on days with high waves such as those found this weekend. The area is not protected by lifeguards. But more than 100 people were still at the beach Sunday evening: playing in the big waves, catching some sun and building sand castles.

“The Sheriff’s Office commends the heroic actions of the man who assisted in saving the lives of these two young children," the sheriff said in a statement. "... We also encourage people to take the time to investigate current lake conditions before entering Lake Michigan and take all necessary precautions. This, like the other unfortunate drownings this summer, are tragic, incredibly sad, and preventable.”

