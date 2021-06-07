Man dies after swimming in Madison race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois man is dead after participating in a swim race across Madison’s Lake Monona.

The Dane County medical examiner’s officer said in a statement Monday that 51-year-old Michael Hahn of Rochelle, Illinois, was removed from the water during the Big Swell Swim race on Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Tests from a forensic autopsy were underway Monday. The Madison Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0