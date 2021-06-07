 Skip to main content
Man dies after swimming in Madison race
AP

Man dies after swimming in Madison race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois man is dead after participating in a swim race across Madison’s Lake Monona.

The Dane County medical examiner’s officer said in a statement Monday that 51-year-old Michael Hahn of Rochelle, Illinois, was removed from the water during the Big Swell Swim race on Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Tests from a forensic autopsy were underway Monday. The Madison Police Department is investigating the incident.

