Man dies after vehicle collides with bus
AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after the vehicle he was riding in collided with a Milwaukee County bus.

Police said the crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday west of downtown Milwaukee. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and hit the bus.

The 38-year-old passenger in the vehicle was killed. The 28-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. He has been arrested.

The bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No passengers were on the bus.

