Man drowns while swimming in Mississippi River

LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) — A man swimming in the Mississippi River with his family has drowned in Grant County.

Mitchell Hochhausen, 63, of rural Potosi, his wife and two of their grandchildren were on a sand beach island on the east side of the river near Potosi Point Saturday afternoon, sheriff's officials said.

According to authorities, Hochhausen swam out into the river to retrieve an item that had floated away from them.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman said Hochhausen had turned around to swim back but was unable to make it to shallow water and went under before someone in a boat could get to him.

Searchers using sonar located Hochhausen's body several hours later. He was pronounced dead at the boat landing by the Grant County coroner.

