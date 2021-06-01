 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot by police in Milwaukee identified
0 comments
AP

Man fatally shot by police in Milwaukee identified

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified the man killed by police in Milwaukee over the weekend.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said 49-year-old Roberto Zielinski was the person fatally shot by an officer Sunday.

According to police, Zielinski was firing a gun on the front porch of a south side residence, then went to the back porch and continued shooting.

An officer fatally shot Zielinski after he refused commands to drop his gun, officials said.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard protocol.

The Waukesha Police Department is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered ferrets born at Phoenix Zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News