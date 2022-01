Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — One man was killed Saturday in a shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School where a basketball game was being played, authorities said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, Beloit police said. It's not clear whether the shooting happened during or after the game between Beloit and La Follette High in Madison.

The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette were escorted to their bus and returned home, according to school district officials from Madison.

It was the second homicide that happened in Beloit on Saturday, and the third in the city in less than four days.

City officials have scheduled a news conference Sunday to discuss the incident.

