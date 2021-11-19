 Skip to main content
Man fatally stabbed on Greyhound bus in Waukesha County

Authorities say a 31-year-old man has died after being stabbed on a Greyhound bus that had stopped in Waukesha County

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A 31-year-old man has died after being stabbed on a Greyhound bus that had stopped in Waukesha County, according to authorities.

Sheriff's officials said deputies arrived at the parking lot next to the Point Burger Bar in Pewaukee about 6 p.m. Thursday and found the man unconscious and suffering from a wound to the neck.

According to investigators, the victim was attacked on the bus by another man who was taken into custody.

Other passengers on the bus attempted to help the victim until first responders arrived. Life-saving measures continued, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident. No motive for the crime was disclosed.

