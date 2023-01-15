 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

A saheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — A driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car, a sheriff said.

A Jefferson County deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a news release.

The deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the car, but the man fled from the scene, Milbrath said.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle but then spotted smoke and found the suspect vehicle had crashed near Fort Atkinson and appeared to have rolled over several times, the sheriff said.

Deputies checked the condition of the man but were unable to find a pulse, Milbrath said.

The driver was alone in the car, he said.

Fort Atkinson is about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.

