AP

Man gets 30 years for Green Bay crash that killed 3 people

A Green Bay man who pleaded no contest to reckless homicide in a high-speed crash that killed three people has been sentenced to 30 years in prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay man who pleaded no contest to reckless homicide in a high-speed crash that killed three people was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.

The crash in Green Bay killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez in June 2020 when Abdi Ahmed struck their vehicle with such force that it rolled the car four or five times. According to the criminal complaint, Ahmed was driving 104 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.

Ahmed earlier pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide. Brown County Judge John Zakowski also placed Ahmed on extended supervision for 30 years after his release, WLUK-TV reported.

Family and friends of the victims asked the judge for a long sentence. The 24-year-old Ahmed addressed them in court.

“I would like to apologize and send my deep condolences to you guys for the loss of your loved ones in the tragedy that has happened on that fateful day. It was never my intention to do any of this. It was not something I planned to do. It was just a tragedy that I made a poor choice on that day, and I’m deeply sorry for the hurt," Ahmed said.

Zakowski called it one of the most difficult sentencings he has been involved in.

"Young people today, it’s all about themselves sometimes, and they don’t think about other people. You weren’t thinking about anybody else but yourself that day,” Zakowski told Ahmed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.

