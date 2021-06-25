 Skip to main content
Man given 8 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash
AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a high-speed drunken driving crash that killed his passenger.

David King, 50, told a judge in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday that his alcoholism has spiraled out of control at the time of the crash in March 2020.

Prosecutors say King was going 90 to 100 mph with a prohibited blood alcohol content when he crashed his SUV in Windsor, killing 38-year-old Danny Lee Ranck Jr., of DeForest.

King pleaded guilty to homicide by drunken driving and second-degree reckless endangerment in March.

Judge Nicholas McNamara sentenced him to eight years in prison and four years of extended supervision for the homicide conviction, and a concurrent three years in prison for the reckless endangerment, the State Journal reported.

