Man given nearly 5 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Pewaukee businessman has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funding meant for struggling businesses.

According to prosecutors, Thomas Smith, 47, involved seven other people, including his brother, in a scheme to get federal funding for phantom companies.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig told Smith Wednesday that he hopes a 57-month prison sentence and two years of supervision would let him get back on track as a contributing member of society, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Ludwig also ordered Smith to repay the money he obtained through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which offered businesses forgivable loans if used for payroll, rent, utilities and other specific expenses.

“You took advantage of our nation’s generosity,” Ludwig said, and undercut public trust in government.

All the PPP applications, their proceeds and kickbacks to Smith ran through his bank, which got suspicious last summer and froze several accounts.