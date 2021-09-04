Man goes online during pandemic to teach Menominee language

Rather than merely replacing English words with Menominee words, Corn Jr. believes learning the language can help people think Menominee.

“Language informs the thought process of what’s happening around them,” he said. “This includes information about the Menominee experience. It’s not my place to tell people how to think. They can unlock the secrets for themselves if they learn and use the language.”

In a 2018 Ted Talk, Corn Jr. explained how he had started to unlock the secrets of the language for himself.

He learned from a teacher that they are called Menominee, but in their own language, they are called Mamāceqawak, which means “the movers, full of life.”

“It opened my mind and I started to wonder what else was behind this language,” Corn Jr. said in the Ted Talk. “… I suddenly began to realize that language is the key to everything.”

He learned that the verb “apēw,” which means “he or she sits,” does not distinguish between male or female because there is no gender hierarchy in the Menominee language.