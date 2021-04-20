 Skip to main content
Man killed when tractor overturns in Lincoln County field
AP

Man killed when tractor overturns in Lincoln County field

  • Updated
MERRILL, Wis. (AP) — A man died after the tractor he was operating flipped over in a field in Lincoln County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the field in the Town of Merrill shortly before 4 p.m. Monday where they found a 46-year-old man pinned underneath the tractor. They worked to free the man who died at the scene.

Authorities said the victim was using the tractor to try to remove a large truck that was stuck in the field when the tractor flipped over and pinned him.

Responding agencies include the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Merrill Fire Department, and Lincoln County Coroner’s Office. The Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Air helicopter was also requested but later cancelled.

